Football

Indian referees for Japan’s matches

Four FIFA/Elite AFC referees and assistant referees from India have been invited by the Japan Football Association (JFA) to officiate two of its home international friendlies to be held on March 25 and 29 in Kanagawa and Fukuoka respectively.

Referee Rowan Arumugham, along with assistant referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta, and fourth official Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, will officiate the match between Japan and South Korea on March 25.

Srikrishna, along with Louis Tony and Dutta, and fourth official Arumugham, will take charge of the Saison Card Cup 2021 match between the U-24 sides of Japan and Argentina on March 29.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 10:09:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/indian-referees-for-japans-matches/article34134726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY