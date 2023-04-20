ADVERTISEMENT

Indian players capable of challenging their peers on the international stage, says Mumbai City’s Buckingham

April 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Des Buckingham, Head coach of Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Des Buckingham took a brave decision. He didn’t name a single foreigner in Mumbai City’s squad for the Super Cup.

Remember, it was the overseas players, such as Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahou and Alberto Noguera, that had played key roles in the team’s victory against Jamshedpur AFC Champions League qualifier, at Manjeri, just a few days before the Super Cup kicked off. His boys did not let him down.

Mumbai may have failed to qualify for the semifinals, but it tied for the top spot with NorthEast United and went out only because of an inferior head-to-head record.

The 38-year-old coach does not believe that winning is everything. “At the club, we have got different targets, one of which is to develop Indian players,” Buckingham told The Hindu.

“I am happy with the last two years and the progress that has been made. We use this tournament to give players an opportunity to showcase what they can do. And this will help us both now and in the future.”

He is also delighted that Mumbai qualified for the AFC for a second successive time. “It was a very special moment for all of us,” he said.  “This will only be the third time that an Indian club is going to the AFC League and we have been fortunate that we have taken up two of those opportunities.”

Mumbai had done well on its debut in the tournament. “We became the first Indian club to win a game at the Champion’s League level,” he said. “The tournament allowed us to showcase what Indian football can do and Indian players certainly can do at that level.”

Buckingham, who helped New Zealand qualify for the Olympics and also enjoyed success in Australia’s A-League, believes India has the potential to do well on the global stage.

“I see a lot of similarities between India and New Zealand (and A-League and the ISL),” he said. “I have been here for two years, I have seen enough players and they are more than capable of competing and challenging their peers on the international stage.”

