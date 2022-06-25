Indian football | U-17 women's team suffers 1-3 loss to Chile
It was an improved performance against Chile for the Indian U-17 women’s team after a heavy defeat to Italy in the four-nation tournament
The Indian U-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile in its second match in the four-nation tournament despite an improved performance here.
The women's side came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture. Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother.
In the 11th minute, Chile found a breakthrough with Katerine Ramos, who inflicted a blow to the Indians.
While the Indians tried to bounce back quickly and were in search of an equaliser, Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute, through a clinical header from Maitte.
With the first half ending 2-0 in favour of Chile, India came out after the break and looked desperate to restore parity.
Uphill task
With an uphill task in hand, the Indians reduced the deficit and made it 1-2 when a ball from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol, and the latter skillfully headed the ball into the back of the goal in a flash.
However, despite a much-needed goal, the Indian side's aspirations were soon dashed when, in the 67th minute, Chile's Ambar Rolino made it 3-1, putting a final nail in the coffin.
The remainder of the game saw the Indians maintaining their attack but it was the Chileans who walked out of the field as victors.
