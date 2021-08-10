Indian football team's camp to return to Kolkata after 15 years

The national football team's camp will be held in Kolkata after 15 years when initial 23 probables assemble at the 'City of Joy' on August 15 to prepare for next month's international friendlies.

The training sessions will start from August 16, the AIFF said in a statement.

This will be the first time Blue Tigers' camp will be held in Kolkata after 2006, when they assembled for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

The camp will be conducted under a secured bio-bubble adhering to the laid-down health parameters in wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. The contingent will also be undergoing regular testing.

The probables: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Ashish Rai, Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Chinglensana Singh, Narender, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai. Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Glan Martins, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammed. Forwards: Rahul KP, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Rahim Ali.