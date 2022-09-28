Indian Football News | Chennaiyin FC rope in Kerala winger Prasanth K.

Prasanth has also represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels

PTI Chennai
September 27, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Prasanth K. has represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of talented Kerala winger Prasanth K on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old Kozhikode-born player will be joining the Marina Machans after spending five years at Kerala Blasters FC.

Prasanth has made 76 appearances so far in his professional career and has three goals and as many assists to his name. In 2017, he made his professional debut with Chennai City in the I-league after being after being loaned out by Kerala Blasters.

"I'm truly happy and overwhelmed to be a part of this club. I am here to give my 100% and raise the bar," Prasanth said in a release issued by the club.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Prasanth has also represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels. In the 2021-22 season, he recorded one goal and one assist in 324 minutes of football.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on October 10. PTI BS SSC SSC

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
soccer
sport
sports organisations
sports event

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app