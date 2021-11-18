India women’s squad for Brazil tourney

Thomas Dennerby.

New Delhi

18 November 2021 22:33 IST

The Indian women’s football team head coach, Thomas Dennerby, on Thursday announced a squad of 23 that will travel to Manaus, Brazil to play in a four-nation tournament, involving the hosts, Chile and Venezuela.

The team leaves on Saturday.

“Brazil is a really good team. No team, since I arrived, has tested our defence as much as Brazil will do next week,” said Dennerby.

“Chile is another extremely technical side, but with all the hard work we have put in, we have also raised our levels.

“The game against Venezuela will also be particularly tough,” the coach said.

The Brazil squad boasts of legends of the game like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota.

“They have a very good squad with stars like Marta and Formiga. The girls are all looking forward to it. It’s the first time that they will play a team of such stature, and it will be good experience for them all,” Dennerby stated.

The fixtures: Nov. 25: vs Brazil; Nov. 28: vs Chile; Dec. 1: vs Venezuela.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy; Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W. Linthoingambi Devi; Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi; Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth and Mariyammal Balamurugan.