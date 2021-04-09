Football | India women lose to Belarus

Tashkent

09 April 2021 04:32 IST

The Indian women's football team lost 2-1 to Belarus in its second international friendly here on Thursday.

While both the sides played out an even first half, Belarus took the lead through a Nastassia Shuppo penalty in the 66th, before Hanna Pilipenka doubled the lead with a 78th-minute strike. Sangita Basfore pulled one back deep into added time.

Advertising

Advertising