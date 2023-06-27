SAFF Championship: We will approach Kuwait game with a positive mentality, says India’s Chhangte

June 27, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - BENGALURU:

Lallianzuala Chhangte grabbing the spotlight has been a regular feature this season. A top-notch season with Mumbai City FC saw him win the League Winners Shield and the Golden Ball.

Now, the ‘Mizo Flash’ has carried his sterling form to the national side and is an important cog in the set-up of head coach Igor Stimac.

India has already booked a semifinal berth in the 2023 SAFF Championships after wins against Pakistan and Nepal.

But it will play its final Group A match against the in-form Kuwait on Tuesday, with the clash deciding the group topper.

“We are going to play against a very good side [Kuwait], and the team is well aware of that. But like the coach always tells us, we need to approach every game with a positive mentality and look for a win. We will take the same approach against Kuwait tomorrow,” Chhangte said ahead of the match.

Chhangte has been explosive for the Blue Tigers on the right flank. He scored a goal and had an assist against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup and won the Man-of-the-Match award for his performance.

It is not just the goals or assists, however, but his overall movement and output that makes the winger such an asset for the Blue Tigers.

His impact was accentuated against Nepal, where the team was visibly better in attack after Chhangte came on as a substitute.

“The coach instructed us to give our best, even when we come from the substitute bench. I was doing that after coming on [against Nepal]... in the first half, we were not able to play the way we wanted. But in the second half, we were more aggressive.”

Chhangte was always a player with immense potential, waiting to burst onto the scene.

He did that in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season, with 10 goals and six assists for the Islanders.

Crediting head coach Des Buckingham, he said, “Since I came to Mumbai City FC, he had massive trust in me and encouraged me to play to my strengths — like 1v1 and being confident on the ball. When you have a coach who trusts you, you just want to give more effort for him and the club.”

