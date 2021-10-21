India U-23 team departs for Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi

21 October 2021 02:33 IST

The India U-23 football team departed for Dubai on Wednesday to compete in the forthcoming Qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

India, which has been clubbed in Group E along with Oman, UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic, begins its campaign against Oman on October 24.

“Every country has talented youngsters, and U-23 players who are already playing at the senior level for their respective countries, and so do we. But we need to find the balance in this team,” head coach Igor Stimac said.

“The good thing for us is that we already had a number of players from this bunch of players here who have been a part of the National Team, and are aware of what kind of weather is to be expected, and also the expectations from the fans.