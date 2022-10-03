India U-17 Women beat WSS Barcelona Club 17-1 in last match of exposure tour

The Indian U17 team will be seen in the FIFA World Cup next that is being hosted by India

PTI Barcelona
October 03, 2022 20:47 IST

The victorious India U-17 women’s football team poses for a photograph at the Soccerland stadium in Spain on October 2, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the final match of their exposure tour, the India U-17 Women's National team decisively crushed WSS Barcelona Club 17-1 on Sunday at the Soccerland stadium in Spain.

India made a dominant start to the game with Anita finding the net as early as the third minute. She made most of a cross from the right and tapped it in. The young tigresses made things tougher for the opponents as they continued to maintain complete control over the proceedings.

By the half time, India raced to a 14-0 lead with goals from Anita (5', 11', 12',16', 27'), Nitu Linda (7', 12', 34', 38'), Lynda Kom (8', 15') and Neha (20', 22').

Changing over, Coach Thomas Dennerby started the game with the substitute squad.

WSS Barcelona Club seemed to be better in the second session as they came up with a resilient show at the back. Custodian Maria Flores made some brilliant saves to keep her side from conceding more goals. Finally, the local side managed to open their scoresheet through Sandra in the 54th minute.

Minutes later, Lavanya tried her luck from the right but was saved. She got the rebound and made no mistake to slot it home making it 15-1. Two minutes later, Rejiya scored from Sudha's cross.

India added more gloss to the scoreline in the 75th minute, as Sudha found the target after going past the WSS defence off a Rejiya's cross. She sent the ball to the top corner of the net with a perfect shot.

