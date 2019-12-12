India U-17 to take on Sweden in opener

The India probables, preparing for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2020, will face Sweden Under-17 in the opening match of a triangular friendlies event, named the Women’s Football Tournament 2019 at the Mumbai Football Arena. Newly-appointed national coach, Thomas Demerby, will make his debut.

The Thailand Under-17 squad is the third team taking part.

Demerby said: “This will be the first match-experience against another country for the team since my arrival. I am hoping to see that the players can produce on the pitch the things that we have been working on in training such as formation, movement etc.”

Sweden Under-17 head coach, Par Lagerstrom, speaking ahead of the opening game, spoke about looking forward to the tournament opener, especially because his Indian counterpart has coached back home. “Thomas (Dennerby) knows the Sweden way to play extremely well.”

The India probables trained in Goa under the Swede. “If you look at the technical skills of the players, in general, most of them are doing very well. Some of them have really good touch of the ball, have good short passing skills and even long passing.”

He pointed out that fitness coach Per Karlsson is working with the squad. The goalkeepers are training under Precious Dede. Twenty-two players have been picked for the friendlies, with an eye on next year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Swede added that the door is open for new players as well.

The tie will start at 6.00 p.m. and be streamed live on the Indian Football Team Facebook page.

The probables: Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Anshika, Tanu; Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Jyoti Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Nisha, Astam Oraon; Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Babina Devi Lisham, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh, Kiran, Daisy Crasto, Sunita Munda, Mariyammal Balamurugan; Forwards: Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.