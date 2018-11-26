India to play Oman before Asian Cup

The Indian football team will play against Oman on December 27 in Abu Dhabi just before the start of its AFC Asian Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates, the national federation said Monday.

This will be the third match for India as part of its preparations against a team that is taking part in the January 5-February 1 Asian Cup, to be held in three cities of the UAE.

India had drawn goalless with China while losing to Jordan 0-1 in its earlier two matches.

It is placed in Group A in the Asian Cup while Oman is in Group F. India begins its campaign against Thailand on January 6 in Abh Dhabi.

As per the October FIFA rankings, Oman is 84th while India is 97th.

Head coach Stephen Constantine said Oman will be similar to Bahrain and UAE in playing style, both of whom India will face in the group stage of AFC Asian Cup.

“Oman will be in some ways very similar to Bahrain and UAE which is why we wanted to play them so that we can get a good idea of what we are going to face in the group stages,” he said.

“It’s now a question of trying to establish a rhythm and making sure we all know what we have to do. In our last game against Jordan, the circumstances were exceptional and that was a good learning experience for all the players.”