India submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup

India has submitted its bid documents for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, a top official of the national federation confirmed on Sunday.
If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the country will host the continental showpiece. “We have already submitted our expression of interest to the AFC (Asian Football Confederation). That is what’s required as of now,” said AIFF general-secretary Kushal Das.
The AFC is expected to announce the host early next year. Saudi Arabia, which has never hosted the tournament, had already announced its bid. South Korea is likely to join the race. China will host the 2023 tournament.
