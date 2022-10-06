India record 3-0 win over Kuwait in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The first big chance came in the ninth minute as Thanglalsoun Gangte headed the ball into the net from a corner-kick opportunity

India picked up a crucial win in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers campaign in the early hours of Thursday, defeating Kuwait 3-0. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The first big chance came in the ninth minute as Thanglalsoun Gangte headed the ball into the net from a corner-kick opportunity

Thanglalsoun Gangte scored a brace to guide India to a crucial 3-0 win over Kuwait in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers here on Thursday.

India had registered a commanding 5-0 win against the Maldives in their previous match.

Two goals from Gangte gave the Indian side three points.

Goalkeeper Sahil also shone through with a notable display, making a number of crucial saves, ensuring a hard-earned clean sheet.

The first half began with the Indian side in the ascendancy right from kick-off. The first big chance came in the ninth minute as Gangte headed the ball into the net from a corner-kick opportunity. However, the referee had blown for a foul in the build-up.

Three minutes later, skipper Vanlalpeka Guite stung the palms of the Kuwait custodian with a low, fizzing shot that was saved. The pressure continued to build and the reward came in the 16th minute as Bibiano Fernandes’ side took the lead.

A delicious long ball from centreback Manjot Singh Dhami found Korou in space down the right flank. The winger charged and played a pinpoint cross for the onrushing Gangte, who provided a clinical first-time finish.

India custodian Sahil was called into action on a couple of occasions and produced some fine saves towards the end of the first half to ensure a clean sheet.

After the half-time interval, the game continued from where it left off as both sides continued to push for advantage.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Korou headed narrowly over the bar from a corner-kick chance. However, four minutes later, he was on hand to double India’s advantage as the Blue Colts raced forward on a counter-attack. Guite fired in an inviting low cross from the left and the winger slammed it home with aplomb.

Sahil was called into action yet again in the 69th minute, producing a flying save to deny Khaled once again. The stop proved to be crucial as the Indian team struck another blow just two minutes later as Gangte scored his second.

India poured forward on the break again and Lalpekhlua delivered a fine cross from the left flank as Gangte slid home a clinical finish.

In the next match, the Indian side will take on Myanmar at the same venue.