India needs to create superstars like Kohli in football, says Cahill

Australian football legend Tim Cahill feels India needs to create superstars like Virat Kohli in football, a game which has an immense fan following in the country.
The 41-year-old, who is an ambassador to the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy involved in organising the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, spoke on the eve of the inauguration of the fourth completed venue — the Al-Rayyan Stadium.
“You look at the way cricket pretty much inspires the nation by itself, lot of Australian cricketers play there (in India). Virat Kohli and boys like these are superstars. Now creating those superstars within the ISL, with the teams, the games, the national team — to recreate that with football would be the ultimate dream for India, because there is massive passion for it,” said Cahill.
Cahill, the leading goal-scorer for Australia with 50 strikes to his credit, also spoke about the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the event’s importance for Indian fans.
“I think the greatest thing for India having the World Cup in this part of the world, is how close it is, being so accessible to be one of the biggest shows on earth, literally on their door-step, to not only watch it on TV but get on plane and be in Qatar in an hour,” he said.
