India head coach Stimac responds to astrologer controversy, says ‘time has come to put all cards on table’

September 13, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

As per media reports, Stimac was directly in touch with the astrologer to seek his opinion on the team selection during the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

File picture of Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac, during training ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Lebanon, in Bengaluru on June 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

In the eye of the storm for his alleged correspondence with an astrologer during the Asian Cup Qualifiers, India coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday hinted at major revelations ahead and reaffirmed his dream of transforming the country into a footballing nation.

The controversy has once again cast a shadow over Indian football and this time the national men's team coach is being linked to it.

"Target or honest fighter for the betterment of Indian football? The time is coming to put all cards on the table and see how much and who really cares about football in this country," Stimac posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Give it a thought before making up your judgment and thanks once again for your support. My dream of making India a football nation is still alive," he added.

That the AIFF had hired an astrologer for predictions on the Indian football team, for an estimated cost of ₹16 lakh, was reported by PTI earlier.

As per media reports, Stimac was directly in touch with the astrologer to seek his opinion on the team selection during the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

