Football

India beats Nepal 2-1

Farukh Choudhary and skipper Sunil Chhetri struck in the second half to guide India to a 2-1 win over Nepal in their second International friendly here on Sunday. It was Choudhary who put India ahead in the 62nd minute while Chhetri (80th) doubled the lead of the visitors.

Tej Tamang (87th minute) found the net for the hosts in the dying minutes of the match at the Dasharath Stadium here. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result: Nepal 1 (Tej Tamang 87) lost to India 2 (Farukh Choudhary 62, Sunil Chhetri 80).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 9:56:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/india-beats-nepal-2-1/article36309098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY