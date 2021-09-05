India beats Nepal 2-1

Farukh Choudhary and skipper Sunil Chhetri struck in the second half to guide India to a 2-1 win over Nepal in their second International friendly here on Sunday. It was Choudhary who put India ahead in the 62nd minute while Chhetri (80th) doubled the lead of the visitors.

Tej Tamang (87th minute) found the net for the hosts in the dying minutes of the match at the Dasharath Stadium here. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result: Nepal 1 (Tej Tamang 87) lost to India 2 (Farukh Choudhary 62, Sunil Chhetri 80).