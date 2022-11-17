  1. EPaper
The Package | 4 Stories

India and the FIFA World Cup

November 17, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

An Argentina fan club gathering in Doha.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | India shines with thousands of expat volunteers, fans and tourists in Qatar

Vishnu Prasad
The victorious Italian team (Luis Monti, standing second from left) in 1934

The madman and a collie: characters who lit the World Cup over the years

Joy Bhattacharjya
Like all Uruguayan children, Galeano wanted to be a footballer, he said. And he played quite well, “when I was asleep”.

Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, a look at Uruguay journalist Eduardo Galeano’s football masterpiece, Soccer in Sun and Shadow

Sudipta Datta
Football writing wasn’t considered literary. The 1990s changed that.

A pick of 11 iconic books on football: the history and the magic 

Suresh Menon
