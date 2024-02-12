I-League | Gokulams beats Lajong, climbs up the table

February 12, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Gokulam Kerala’s homecoming proved a memorable affair on Monday night. The former champion won a crucial I-League encounter against Shillong Lajong 2-0.

In what was Gokulam’s first home match in two months, Sourav and Matija Babovic were the scorers.

Gokulam is now on 23 points, five behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting. Two other teams – Real Kashmir and Sreenidi, which has played a game less – are also on 23, with the league moving into its second half.

Though the Gokulam men enjoyed much of the possession in the first half – as much as 77 per cent – they had to wait till the last of the added minutes to score. And they had to thank some inadequate defending from the visiting side for that goal.

The Lajong defence had two chances against a long ball in their box, but they failed on both occasions, as Sourav, in his second attempt, put the ball into the right corner of the net, past goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

Then in the second half, substitute Matija Babovic slotted home an excellent pass from captain Alex Sanchez from inside the box to seal Gokulam’s victory.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 2 (Sourav 45+4, Matija Babovic 72) bt Shillong Lajong 0.

