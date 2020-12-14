Football

IFA Shield | Sarkar puts Sporting in semifinals

Mohammedan Sporting Club made it to the semifinals of the 123rd IFA Shield football defeating Gokulam Kerala FC by a solitary goal in the quaterfinals at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

Penalty

Tirthankar Sarkar scored an early penalty to help Mohammedan Sporting get past Gokulam.

Mohammedan SC will take on Real Kashmir FC, which beat local side Southern Samity 1-0 in another quarterfinal match, in the semifinals to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

The other semifinal will be between United SC and George Telegraph SC.

The results (quarterfinals): Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Tirthankar Sarkar 8-pen) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 0.

Real Kashmir FC 1 (Danish Farooq 22) bt Southern Samity 0.

George Telegraph SC 1 (Tanmoy Ghosh 46) bt Peerless SC 0.

United SC 0 (4) bt Kalighat MS 0 (3) via tie-breaker.

