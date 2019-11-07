Football

UEFA Champions League | Icardi strikes again as PSG beat Brugge to reach last 16

Paris St. Germain's Mauro Icardi in action.

Paris St. Germain's Mauro Icardi in action.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Icardi netted his eighth goal in his last seven games to put PSG on a maximum 12 points in Group A

Mauro Icardi was again in the right place at the right time to earn Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday as the French champions booked their spot in the Champions League last 16.

Icardi netted his eighth goal in his last seven games to put PSG on a maximum 12 points in Group A, five ahead of Real Madrid who thrashed Galatasaray 6-0.

Brugge, who missed a second-half penalty, are third on two points with Galatasaray eliminated on one point.

PSG travel to Real Madrid and the Belgian side face Galatasaray away in the penultimate round of matches on Nov. 26.

