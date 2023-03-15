ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahimovic returns to Sweden squad for Euro Championship with no guarantee of playing time

March 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

The 41-year-old AC Milan striker played his last match for the national team in 2022 against Poland in the World Cup qualification playoff loss

Reuters

File photo of AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic. | Photo Credit: Reuters

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the Sweden squad after a one-year absence for their European Championship qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan later this month, Sweden coach Janne Andersson announced on March 15.

The 41-year-old played his last match for the national team in 2022 against Poland in the World Cup qualification playoff loss, but has since struggled with a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him on the sidelines.

Ibrahimovic quit international football after Euro 2016 but made his return in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifiers.

"I don't see him as a starter. It will be more like it has been in Milan that there are substitution possibilities," Andersson said to reporters when asked about how much Ibrahimovic will play.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time top scorer, with 62 goals in 121 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / Sweden / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US