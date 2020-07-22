Ibrahimovic double gives rampant Milan another win

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half to give AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Sassuolo on Tuesday as they remained unbeaten since the restart of the season and guaranteed a place in the Europa League.
After a match which saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma make his 200th appearance for the club at the age of 21, Milan immediately confirmed that coach Stefano Pioli's contract would be renewed until 2022.
In doing so, the club ended widespread and long-running reports that the 54-year-old would be moved aside at the end of the season to make way for German Ralf Rangnick.
Milan, unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, moved up to fifth with 59 points, enough to guarantee them at least a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.
Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga, right, competes for the ball with Milan's Davide Calabria, left, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Milan at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
| Photo Credit:
AP
Ibrahimovic, who returned for second stint in January, got in front of his marker to head in from Hakan Calhanoglu's cross in the 19th minute.
Eighth-placed Sassuolo, themselves in the middle of an impressive run, levelled three minutes before halftime when Calhanoglu was judged to have handled following a long VAR review and Francesco Caputo converted the penalty.
Yet Milan regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when Calhanoglu threaded the ball through to Ibrahimovic.
This time, the 38-year-old Swede calmly flicked the ball past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli with his first touch and scored into an empty net.
Sassuolo then had Mehdi Bourabia sent off in first-half stoppage time and were unable to offer much of a threat after the break as Milan comfortably saw out the game.
Ismael Bennacer struck the post for the visitors and Consigli made a stunning double save from Giacomo Bonaventura.
