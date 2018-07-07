Sweden v England World Cup: Ibrahimovic makes Beckham a deal he cannot refuse

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have agreed on the terms of a friendly wager ahead of the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, has been vocal in support of his homeland from his vantage point with his Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy —former England captain Beckham's onetime MLS club.

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to challenge Beckham on the eve of the showdown in Samara, Russia.

“Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me what ever I want from @ikeasverige ok?” Ibrahimovic wrote.

Beckham responded via Instagram: “@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you what ever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time ...”

Meanwhile, IKEA Sveriges chipped in with a message of their own. "Yo @iamzlatanibrahimovic," they wrote on their Instagram page. "When @swemnt wins and you bring @davidbeckham we will treat you with köttbullar and lingonberry. Hope medium size is okay?"

"Yessss," was Zlatan's reply.