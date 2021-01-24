I-Leauge | Olaleye helps TRAU down CCFC

KOLKATA

24 January 2021 21:31 IST

It was its first win of the season; Second successive defeat for CCFC

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) relied on Nigerian Joseph Olaleye’s brilliance to beat 10-man Chennai City FC 2-0 in the Hero I-League here on Sunday.

TRAU posted its first win of the season, while CCFC suffered its second successive defeat.

In an evenly-fought first-half, TRAU dominated early and created some opportunities. CCFC took time to find its rhythm and generated fine moves after Serbian midfielder Vladimir Molerovic replaced A.V. Harikrishna in the 22nd minute.

Advertising

Advertising

CCFC’s Iqbal Hussain came close to scoring in the 45th minute. The Singaporean burst into the box from the right, dodged a defender and launched a left-footer, which went over the bar.

Minutes into the second-half, the ever-active Joseph’s shot from the right resulted in an own goal by CCFC defender Elvedin Skrijelj.

CCFC earned a few corners in search of an equaliser before conceding the second goal in the 69th minute.

Joseph provided the ball and Bidyashagar Singh beat custodian Kabir Toufik inside the box.

CCFC was down to 10 men after Charles Lourdusamy received his second yellow card. Nevertheless, Kabir made two superb saves to avoid further damage.

The result:

TRAU 2 (Elvedin 49-og, Bidyashagar 69) bt CCFC 0.

At Kalyani Stadium: Aizawl FC 1 (Richard Kassaga 12) drew with Indian Arrows 1 (Sajad Hussain Parray 93); Roundglass Punjab FC 0 drew with Mohammedan Sporting 0.