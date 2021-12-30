Football

I-League’s next round postponed

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday postponed the next round of I-League matches, scheduled on Thursday and Friday, after several Covid positive cases were detected in multiple teams.

Following an emergency meeting of the I-League Committee, the AIFF announced the postponement of six matches.

“Acting on the advice (of AIFF Sports Medical Committee member Dr. Harsh Mahajan), the committee unanimously decided to postpone the matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30 and 31, 2021.

“All players, staff and referees have already been tested today, and will be tested again on January 1 and 3, 2022.


