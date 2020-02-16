I-league | TRAU holds CCFC

A resolute TRAU FC held defending champion Chennai City FC to a goalless draw in a Hero I-League match here on Sunday.

TRAU goalkeeper Shayan Roy was magnificent under the bar to deny the visitors three points.

TRAU earned a penalty in the 13th minute when Ajith Kumar was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box. Skipper Princewill Emeka stepped in but his effort hit the woodwork, thus squandering a glorious opportunity.

With this result, TRAU rose to the fourth spot with 16 points, while Chennai City slipped to seventh with 15 points.

Dicka nets winner

In Ludhiana, Punjab FC’s unbeaten home run continued as it defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal. Dipanda Dicka struck the match-winner in the 44th minute as he became the joint top goal-scorer with nine in his kitty — tied with Mohun Bagan’s Fran Gonzalez.

Punjab FC now has 21 points from 13 games while Real Kashmir has 15 from 10 matches.