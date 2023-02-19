ADVERTISEMENT

Ogana helps Sreenidi Deccan defeat Sudeva Delhi

February 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated February 20, 2023 10:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Sreenidis Ogana, right, in action against Sudeva Delhi on Sunday.

Substitute Louis Ogana scored twice in the final 10 minutes to help Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-1 in the Hero I-League here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

Sreenidi now tops the table with 40 points, while Sudeva remained at the bottom.

The home team went on the offensive from the word go, but it was Sudeva FC which took the lead through teenager Biaktea, who dribbled his way past the rival defence and finished coolly in the 29th minute.

The second-half was a similar story with Sreenidi being more aggressive and the equaliser came through captain David Castaneda’s powerful header, which beat the custodian Priyant Singh in the 71st minute.

Ogana was on hand to give the finishing touch to Lalromawia’s layoff and put Sreenidi ahead in the 81st minute. He then sealed the points with a powerful strike one minute from the end for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Sreenidi will take on Mohammadan Sporting in Kolkata on February 24.

The result:

Sreenidi Deccan 3 (David Castaneda, Ogana 2) bt Sudeva Delhi 1 (Biaktea).

