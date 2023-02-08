I-League: Real Kashmir downs Sudeva Delhi

February 08, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Srinagar

Real Kashmir FC ended their eight-game winless streak in the I-League with a thumping 4-2 win over Sudeva Delhi FC at the TRC Stadium here on Wednesday.

A brace by Richard Osei Agyemang (20th and 71st) and a goal each by Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung (17th) and Jestin George (83rd) gave the Snow Leopards full three points.

Sudeva Delhi's new forwards Alexis Gomez (22nd) and Shavkati Khotam (55th-penalty) helped them claw back to 2-2, but the hosts had enough left in the tank in the second half to regain their two-goal advantage and cruise to a much-needed win.

Midfielder Yakubu Wadudu picked out an unmarked Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung with a fine cross from the left wing. The Indian carefully headed it past Sudeva captain and custodian Priyant Singh to put the hosts ahead.

Three minutes later, Samuel Kynshi sent a tricky free-kick delivery into the six-yard box. Richard Agyemang tried to flick the ball into the path of one of his teammates, but his rather unusual touch deceived everyone including goalkeeper Priyant, who failed to keep the ball from going into the back of his goal.

Delhi were quick to pull one back, and they did it with a moment of individual brilliance by their Argentine recruit Gomez's stunning free-kick into the top corner from more than 25 yards.

R Lalbiakliana continued to trouble Real Kashmir full-backs and in the 53rd minute, the 18-year-old proved too quick for defender Rupert Nongrum who brought him down inside the box.

Tajik striker Khotam stepped up to take the penalty and beat Subhasish Roy Chowdhury with a precise shot into the corner.

But Real Kashmir kept pushing and their persistence paid off when Kynshi and Agyemang combined again from a set piece to score the hosts' third goal.

George sealed it for the home side from yet another set piece. This time, Sankarlal Chakraborty's side failed to clear Loken Meitei's corner, and George reacted the quickest inside the six-yard box to poke home the fourth for the Snow Leopards.

10-man NEROCA pip Kenkre FC at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, NEROCA FC rode Jourdaine Fletcher's 60th minute strike to down Kenkre FC 1-0.

Eighteen minutes after taking the lead, NEROCA were reduced to 10 players when Thokchom Johnson Singh was sent off.

But the home outfit put up a cohesive display to keep their slender intact.