I-League | Real Kashmir downs a depleted CCFC

What a win! Gokulam Kerala players can’t believe what they have pulled off.

15 January 2021 23:25 IST

Chennai team misses four players owing to COVID protocol

Real Kashmir FC took advantage of an under-strength Chennai City — without four of its players, including first-choice goalkeeper Kabir Toufik — to score once in each half to secure a 2-0 win against the 2018-19 I-League champion in a match at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Friday.

Quarantine

Toufik and Vijay Thomas tested positive in a RT-PCR test conducted by the AIFF medical team on Tuesday. The two players and their roommates — Vijay Nagappan and Uma Shankar — were quarantined as per pre-agreed protocol.

However, all four tested negative when the club opted for re-testing through a reputed private lab in the city on Wednesday. The players, though, were not allowed to take part in the game after the AIFF turned down Chennai City’s appeal to allow their participation following the latest results.

Real Kashmir FC started confidently and took the lead in the 16th minute when Aser Dipanda Dicka found the target. The Cameroonian forward made the most of an assist from strike partner Lukman Adefemi, who did the hard work in the Chennai City box before setting up the former with the opportunity.

Dicka was instrumental in setting up the second goal in the 83rd minute as he played in a nice cross for substitute Lalrindika Ralte, who put the ball in the net.

Gritty Gokulam

Gokulam Kerala FC scored a remarkable comeback win with a fantastic second-half performance to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 4-3 in an I-League match played at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Training 1-3 in the first half Gokulam Kerala rallied spectacularly after the change of ends and scored three without a reply to pick up its first win of the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala was served well by its two Ghanaian forwards Dennis Antwi and Philip Adjah who shared the four goals to realise the fantastic comeback for their side. Punjab FC dominated the first half where Chencho Gyeltshen scored twice and Rupert Nongrum found the target once to give their team a convincing lead.

The results:

Real Kashmir FC 2 (Aser Dipanda Dicka 16, Lalrindika Ralte 83) bt Chennai City FC 0.

Gokulam Kerala FC 4 (Philip Adjah 27, 75, Dennis Antwi 70, 72) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 3 (Chencho Gyeltshen 17, 25, Rupert Nongrum 44).

Sudeva Delhi FC 3 (Kean Lewis 40, Naorem Mahesh Singh 49, Shaiborlang Kharpan 66) bt Indian Arrows 0.

Mohammedan Sporting 0 drew with Churchill Brothers 0.