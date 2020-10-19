I-League qualifiers | Mohammedan Sporting finishes unbeaten

Champion Mohammedan Sporting finished its I-League Qualifiers campaign unbeaten as it played out a goalless draw with FC Bengaluru United in the final round match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Sporting tallied 10 points from four matches and finished on top, while Kolkata city rival Bhawanipore FC, which beat ARA FC 2-0 in its final outing, took the second spot with nine points.

Bengaluru United finished third with five points.

The results:

Mohammedan Sporting 0 drew with FC Bengaluru United 0; Bhawanipore FC 2 (Jiten Murmu 17, Supriya Pandit 21) bt ARA FC 0.