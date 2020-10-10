I-League Qualifiers | FC Bengaluru United eyes its first win

Mohammedan takes on newcomer ARA FC

Having lost their respective opening games of the I-League Qualifiers 2020, FC Bengaluru United and Garhwal FC will look to get off the mark when they lock horns here on Sunday.

On the eve of the match on Saturday, Bengaluru head coach Richard Hood sounded cautious, saying he expects nothing less than a “hard battle” from the Delhi-based side.

Garhwal FC head coach Vikas Rawat said his boys will have their own plans of putting the ball in the Bengaluru net.

Missed chances

Mohammedan Sporting will look to put the missed chances from the previous game behind as it takes on newcomer ARA FC in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sporting head coach Yan Law stressed on the innumerable chances that his side missed in the previous match.

Star striker Willis Plaza’s penalty hit the woodwork, and another clear cut chance also met the same fate against Garhwal FC.