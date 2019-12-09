I-League: Punjab faces an uphill task against CCFC

Defending champion Chennai City FC will look to notch up its second consecutive win of the season when it takes on Punjab FC in an I-League clash here on Tuesday.

Chennai City has played only one match and won 1-0 at home against TRAU FC. The team will look to step up a few gears to find the killer instinct in front of the goal.

Learning curve

Head coach Akbar Nawas said: “We have to improve our game in every match we play. It’s always a learning curve for us.”

Punjab FC has just one point from its opening two fixtures, having lost 3-0 to Churchill Brothers, followed by a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at home.

It led East Bengal for most part of the game, only to be denied three points by a late equaliser from Juan Mera.

Looking forward to hosting the holder, head coach Yan Law said, “we had a fantastic game against East Bengal and we dominated the entire game. We created many chances and unfortunately could not convert them.

“The late equaliser wasn’t expected as our defence was rock solid in the entire game.”

“The boys are confident about the next game against Chennai City FC. We are not going to make the same mistakes we made in the previous matches.”