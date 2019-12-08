I-League | Plaza powers Churchill to victory

Willis Plaza’s brace enabled Churchill Brothers register a convincing 4-2 win over Mohun Bagan in their I-League contest at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Churchill’s second victory helped it leapfrog Gokulam Kerala to the top of the table on better goal difference.

The visitors went ahead as early as the second minute. Dawda Ceesay beat a defender near the left flag to send in a precise cross and Plaza headed it home.

Though Bagan crafted several moves, it found the Churchill backline, led by the efficient duo of Robert Primus Jr. and Abu Bakr, difficult to get past.

In the eighth minute, an alert Jafar Mondal, under the Churchill bar, thwarted an attempt from P.M. Britto, who dashed menacingly but found the custodian make a timely interception.

After Vinil Poojary missed a sitter, Ceesay jumped high to put a corner kick into the Bagan post in the 28th minute. Bagan pulled one back when Gonzalez converted a penalty to reduce the margin five minutes later.

Churchill, however, restored the two-goal advantage in the 37th minute when Plaza shot home a long-ranger that a fumbling Bagan ’keeper Debjit Majumder failed to save.

Bagan showed more urgency in the second half, creating quite a few opportunities. However, it was undone by poor finishing in what was its first home outing.

Churchill widened its lead when Israil Gurung’s floater from the right was headed home by the towering Bakr in the 76th minute.

Though young Bagan substitute Subha Ghosh grabbed a chance to reduce the margin, it was not enough.

The result: Churchill Brothers 4 (Plaza 2 & 37, Ceesay 28, Bakr 76) bt Mohun Bagan 2 (Gonzalez 33, Subha 90).