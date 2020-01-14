I-League | Mohun Bagan holds Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan maintained its top position in the I-League 2019-20 standings with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against host Punjab FC here on Tuesday.

Seasoned Cameroonian striker Dipanda Dicka gave Punjab FC the lead in the 20th minute before the young Subha Ghosh snatched an equaliser in the 88th.

Bagan now has 14 points from seven games while Punjab FC move one place up to second with 11 points from eight.

The visitors’ Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna named an unchanged starting line-up from their previous solitary goal victory against the Indian Arrows. Punjab’s Yan Law, however, made two changes, bringing in Dicka and Samuel Shadap in place of Girik Khosla and Thoiba Singh.

Neroca downs Real Kashmir

At Imphal, Mali forward Boubacar Diarra scored the match-winner as Neroca FC defeated Real Kashmir 1-0 to snap its four-match winless streak on Tuesday.

Diarra headed home in the 62nd minute to give Neroca its second win of the season.

The team jumped to the seventh spot with eight points from seven matches.

The results:

At Ludhiana: Punjab FC 1 (Dipanda Dicka 20) drew with Mohun Bagan 1 (Subha Ghosh 88).

At Imphal: Neroca FC 1 (Boubacar Diarra 62) bt Real Kashmir 0.