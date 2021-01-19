I-League | Mohammedan Sporting snatches a draw against TRAU FC

Mohammedan Sporting made a spirited comeback in the second half to erase a deficit of two goals and hold TRAU FC 2-2 in a I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Tajikistan forward Komron Tursunov took TRAU ahead in the second minute before Brazilian Helder Ribeiro doubled the lead in the injury time of first half. Mohammedan Sporting returned strongly after the break and reduced the margin through Nikhil Kadam near the hour mark. Hira Mondal found the equaliser in the 68th minute to help Sporting pick up a point from the match.

In another match played later in the evening, Real Kashmir FC held Sudeva Delhi to a 1-1 draw. With both the goals coming after the break, Shaiborlang Khapran put Sudeva ahead in the 62nd minute before Mason Robertson neutralised the issue for Real Kashmir in the 75th minute.

The results:

Churchill Brothers 1 (Clayvin Bernard 85) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 0.

TRAU FC 2 (Komron Tursunov 2, Helder Ribeiro 45+2) drew with Mohammedan Sporting 2 (Nikhil Kadam 58, Hira Mondal 68)

Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (Shaiborlang Khapran 62) drew with Real Kashmir FC (Mason Robertson 75).