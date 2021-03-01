I-League | Mohammedan Sporting earns top-six spot

KOLKATA

01 March 2021 00:00 IST

Pedro Manzi’s brace propelled 10-man Mohammedan Sporting to a 2-0 win over Real Kashmir FC and earned it a top-six spot in the Hero I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

In another match, TRAU rallied to beat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-2 and also assure itself of a top-six berth. TRAU has 16 points from 10 matches, same as Sporting but with a better goal-difference, while Sudeva has nine from 10. Real Kashmir is second on 17 points.

Aizawl FC picked up vital points in the race to stay safe from relegation by beating Chennai City FC 3-0.

It was a creditable performance by Sporting, which not only kept a clean sheet despite losing its captain Kingsley Eze to a red card in the 34th minute but also handed RKFC its first defeat of the season.

Manzi saw opposition goalkeeper Mithun Simantha off his lines and struck from his own half to draw first blood in the 74th minute. Five minutes later, he headed in a cross off a counterattack to help Sporting reach 16 points from 10 outings. Real Kashmir now has 17 points.

The results: Mohd. Sporting 2 (Manzi 74, 79) bt Real Kashmir 0; TRAU 3 (Bidyashagar 36, Phalguni 55, Olaleye 82) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 2 (Pauliankhum 17, Paul 41).

Aizawl FC 3 (Lalmuanzova 7, Malsawmtluanga 37, Lalremsanga 51) bt CCFC 0.