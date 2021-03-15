I-League | Manzi powers Sporting past Churchill

KOLKATA

Gokulam held by Real Kashmir

Pedro Manzi fired two late goals to help Mohammedan Sporting outplay Churchill Brothers 4-1 in a championship leg match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

Hira Mondal and Vanlalbiaa Chhangte completed the tally for Sporting.

Luka Majcen scored the consolation goal for Churchill off a penalty. This was Churchill’s second successive defeat.

Earlier, Komron Tursunov found the target in the 81st minute to help TRAU FC beat Roundglass Punjab FC.

The result helped the Imphal-based club draw level with Churchill on points. Both have 25 points from 13 matches, but Churchill remained on top due to a better goal difference.

In another match, played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Gokulam Kerala FC dropped vital points as it was held 1-1 by Real Kashmir.

Gokulam has 23 points from 13 games.

The results (championship leg):

Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Antwi 24-pen) drew with Real Kashmir FC 1 (Basit Ahmed Bhat 13).

TRAU FC 1 (Komron Tursunov 81) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 0.

Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Luka Majcen 21-pen) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 4 (Hira Mondal 15, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte 65, Pedro Manzi 86, 90+3).