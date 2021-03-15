I-League | Manzi powers Sporting past Churchill
Gokulam held by Real Kashmir
Pedro Manzi fired two late goals to help Mohammedan Sporting outplay Churchill Brothers 4-1 in a championship leg match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.
Hira Mondal and Vanlalbiaa Chhangte completed the tally for Sporting.
Luka Majcen scored the consolation goal for Churchill off a penalty. This was Churchill’s second successive defeat.
Earlier, Komron Tursunov found the target in the 81st minute to help TRAU FC beat Roundglass Punjab FC.
The result helped the Imphal-based club draw level with Churchill on points. Both have 25 points from 13 matches, but Churchill remained on top due to a better goal difference.
In another match, played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Gokulam Kerala FC dropped vital points as it was held 1-1 by Real Kashmir.
Gokulam has 23 points from 13 games.
The results (championship leg):
Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Antwi 24-pen) drew with Real Kashmir FC 1 (Basit Ahmed Bhat 13).
TRAU FC 1 (Komron Tursunov 81) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 0.
Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Luka Majcen 21-pen) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 4 (Hira Mondal 15, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte 65, Pedro Manzi 86, 90+3).