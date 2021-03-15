I-League | Manzi powers Sporting past Churchill

Pedro Manzi fired two late goals to help Mohammedan Sporting outplay Churchill Brothers 4-1 in a championship leg match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.
Hira Mondal and Vanlalbiaa Chhangte completed the tally for Sporting.
Luka Majcen scored the consolation goal for Churchill off a penalty. This was Churchill’s second successive defeat.
Earlier, Komron Tursunov found the target in the 81st minute to help TRAU FC beat Roundglass Punjab FC.
The result helped the Imphal-based club draw level with Churchill on points. Both have 25 points from 13 matches, but Churchill remained on top due to a better goal difference.
In another match, played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Gokulam Kerala FC dropped vital points as it was held 1-1 by Real Kashmir.
Gokulam has 23 points from 13 games.
The results (championship leg):
Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Antwi 24-pen) drew with Real Kashmir FC 1 (Basit Ahmed Bhat 13).
TRAU FC 1 (Komron Tursunov 81) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 0.
Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Luka Majcen 21-pen) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 4 (Hira Mondal 15, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte 65, Pedro Manzi 86, 90+3).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath