I-League likely to start only in December: CEO

06 October 2020 22:55 IST

Dhar says many club owners have made a request in this regard

The start of this season’s I-League is likely to be postponed by a month from the planned November date as the clubs are finding it difficult to begin their pre-season due to the pandemic, League CEO Sunando Dhar said on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting with the club owners. Many of them said the situation in some parts of the country is still grim and it has been impossible to start pre-season training. The arrival of the foreign players has also been a problem,” Dhar said. “They wanted to start in December and finish in March.”

Dhar said the AIFF will discuss the matter with host Bengal association (IFA) and the State government before taking a decision.

Bio-secure bubble

He said that the AIFF is learning about life in a bio-secure bubble during the qualifying tournament beginning in Kolkata on Thursday. “We are learning everyday about life in the bio-secure bubble and want to take experience into the I-League. The qualifying round will last just a few days but the I-League and ISL will run for more than 100 days.”

Mediapersons will not be allowed to cover the I-League qualifiers from the venue, the AIFF informed on Tuesday. The qualifiers, to be held at two West Bengal venues from October 8 to 19, will kick off the season.