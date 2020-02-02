I-League | Indian Arrows stuns 10-man East Bengal

Indian Arrows rode on its captain Vikram Pratap Singh’s 59th-minute stunner to upset a 10-man East Bengal 1-0 in an I-League encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

The superb performance in the development side’s second win might not have changed its position on the table, but it will be a morale booster for the touring youngsters.

EB kept bottom-ranked Arrows under pressure by plotting several moves and earning three of its 12 corners inside the first five minutes.

However, the red-and-gold brigade’s raids did not fetch the desired result due to its forwards’ below-par finishing.

The hard-working Arrows defence, led by goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jognte, made it tougher for EB.

Arrows grew in confidence towards the end of the first half and improved its game to put the EB defence under pressure after the switch of ends.

Nikhil Raj passed to Givson Singh, who rolled it on to his right. Vikram shot a sharp one high into the net around the hour mark to put Arrows ahead.

EB showed desperation but could not find the equalizer. It fielded the effective striker, Ansumana Kromah, in 63rd minute. The Liberian netted one within minutes but was marked off-side. In the 85th minute he missed a sitter.

EB, which had 24 shots at the goal, had more embarrassment in store. A frustrated Marcos de la Espada had his second yellow, resulting in a red, in the dying moments before the host suffered its fourth loss. In a sporting gesture, the EB fans cheered the Arrows' boys for their brave show.

The scores: Indian Arrows 1 (Vikram Pratap Singh 59) bt East Bengal 0.