I-League | Honours even between Gokulam and Real Kashmir

March 10, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

For the first time in three matches, Gokulam Kerala managed not to concede a goal in the dying seconds, but the former champion is unlikely to be too pleased with its 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir on Sunday.

After the defeats to Namdhari and Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam was hoping to get full points from this home fixture. But it found itself a goal down midway through the second half. The host found the equaliser within three minutes but failed to convert the chances it got since.

Gokulam thus remains third on the I-League table with 33 points, one behind the Kashmiri team, which has played a game less. Mohammedan Sporting is sitting pretty on top with 41 points; Sreenidi Deccan is second with 36.

Gokulam had begun promisingly, earning successive corner kicks inside 13 minutes. It got two more in the first half, in which it enjoyed a possession of 61 per cent.

After both teams wasted plenty of opportunities, the deadlock was finally broken by Gnohere Krizo. The Ivorian, after receiving a long ball, did well to beat Gokulam’s unprepared defence.

That, however, proved short-lived, as Matija Babovic found the equaliser thanks to an excellent pass into the box from the left by P.N. Noufal.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 1 (Matija Babovic 68) drew with Real Kashmir 1 (Gnohere Krizo 65).