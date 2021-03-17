I-League | Gursimrat nets Sudeva’s winner; NEROCA relegated

Sudeva Delhi FC rode on Gursimrat Singh’s lone goal to record a 1-0 win over NEROCA FC in a relegation round match of the Hero I-League at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sudeva Delhi, which is second in Group B with 15 points, strengthened its position to avoid relegation.

NEROCA, which was at the fifth and last spot with eight points from 13 matches, got relegated.

Gursimrat headed in a ball when NEROCA goalkeeper was out of his place just before the half-time.

Aizawl FC, which lost to Indian Arrows 2-1, held on to its top spot with 18 points.

The results: Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (Gursimrat Singh 46) bt NEROCA FC 0; Aizawl FC 1 (Malsawmtluanga 22) lost to Indian Arrows 2 (Parthib Gogoi 11, Lalchhanhima Salio 36).