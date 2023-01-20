ADVERTISEMENT

I-League: Gokulam needs to sharpen attack against Real Kashmir

January 20, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - KOZHIKODE

P.K. Ajith Kumar

A file photo of Gokulam Kerala FC players during a training session | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Gokulam Kerala doesn’t quite look like a team that has won the I-League’s last two editions. More so in the final third.

Gokulam will be desperate to address that issue ahead of its clash against Real Kashmir at the Corporation Stadium here on Friday. The reigning champion has scored just nine goals from its 11 games thus far.

Poor finishing has worried the management so much that it has gone on a  signing spree midway through the season. Two strikers, Joby Justin (Chennaiyin FC) and Eldar Moldozhunusov (Kyrgyzstan), were added only Wednesday. Earlier this month, it had roped in Omar Ramos and Sergio Mendigutxia, from Spain, along with coach Francesc Bonet.

Though the Spanish Gambit seemed to have worked in their first match for the new club – Gokulam defeated an in-form Churchill Brothers through a goal from Mendigutxia – the team was then beaten 1-2 by TRAU.

As a result, Gokulam is lying fifth on the table with 18 points, seven behind the leader Sreenidi Deccan. Kashmir is also on 18 points.

