I-League | Gokulam Kerala protests against goal

Kozhikode

05 March 2020 22:46 IST

Gokulam’s CEO B. Ashok Kumar requested the goal be allowed, his team declared the winner and be awarded three points

Gokulam Kerala has registered a protest against a goal that was disallowed — as off-side — in its I-League game against East Bengal, which ended in a 1-1 draw here on March 3.

Gokulam’s CEO B. Ashok Kumar in his letter addressed to the All India Football Federation secretary Kushal Das requested the goal be allowed, his team declared the winner and be awarded three points.

He has also submitted photographs in support of the claim that the goal by Lalromawia in the injury time was legitimate.

Advertising

Advertising