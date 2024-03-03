I-league | Lalhlansanga wins it for Mohammedan against Gokulam Kerala

March 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Mohammedan Sporting and Gokulam Kerala produced a thrilling game of end-to-end football on Sunday night. The Kolkatans won 3-2 to maintain their pole position in the I-League, with the winning goal coming in the dying seconds.

Mohemmadan had gone ahead in the 16th minute. A deft pass from Alexis Gomez found Lalremsanga Fanai, who brought off a deflection from goalkeeper Padam Chhetri. An unmarked Eddie Hernandez had enough time and space to put the ball firmly in.

Seven minutes later, the visitor went 2-0 up. Gomez, off a short pass by David Lalhlansanga, came up with a stunning strike, from just outside the penalty arc, to the top corner of the net.

A brilliant solo effort from P.N. Noufal brought the host into the match before the interval: from his own half, on a counter-attack, he sped away on the left flank and sent the ball into the far top corner.

A superb cross from K. Abhijith was met by a stunning header by Nidhin Krishna to make it 2-2. But Gokulam’s hopes of a point were dashed by Lalhlansanga, who scored off a long ball, taking advantage of some inadequate defending by Abdul Hakku.

Gokulam remains third with 32 points, six behind Mohammedan.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 2 (Noufal 45+1, Nidhin 65) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 3 (Hernandez 16, Gomez 23, Lalhlansanga 90+7 ).