I-League | Gokulam blunts Indian Arrows

Gokulam Kerala FC posted a convincing 4-0 win over Indian Arrows in the Hero I-League on Friday. Gokulam’s fourth victory helped it jump to fourth with 13 points from eight matches.
Gokulam’s first penalty was saved by Arrows custodian Aahaan Prakash in the 40th minute. However, it tasted success after the change of ends.
Emil Benny netted the first goal off a loose ball after Sharif Mohammed’s shot was blocked by Aahaan in the 47th minute.
Arrows conceded another penalty and Dennis Antwi scored from the spot three minutes later.
Substitutes Lalromawia and Ronald Singh found the target towards the close.
NEROCA FC kept its hopes alive for a top-six finish by recording a 2-0 victory of Sudeva Delhi FC. Judah Garcia and substitute Songpu Singsit were the scorers.
NEROCA gathered eight points from as many matches to be 10th. Sudeva is eighth with nine points from eight outings.
The results: Gokulam Kerala FC 4 (Emil Benny 47, Dennis Antwi 50-pen, Lalromawia 78, Ronald Singh 94) bt Indian Arrows 0; NEROCA FC 2 (Judah Garcia 45, Songpu Singsit 72) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.
