ADVERTISEMENT

I-League football: Real Kashmir FC stun Gokulam Kerala FC with 3-0 win

December 11, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) on December 11 trounced Gokulam Kerala FC by 3-0 in an I-League match in front of a home crowd here.

Demonstrating dominance from the start, RKFC scored the first goal, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass, through Gnohere Krizo who capitalized on a goalkeeper’s hesitation in the 31st minute.

Leading the first half 1-0, the RKFC continued their dominance over the game with Jeremy Laldinpuai adding the second goal in the 59th minute of the game.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Within six minutes, as Real Kashmir FC orchestrated their attack through skilful passing, Gokulam Kerala FC, the former I-League champion, defender Muhammad Saheef attempted to intercept by heading the ball to his teammate Vikas. Vikas' clearance fell short, hitting Krizo who wasted no time capitalizing on the error and seizing the opportunity to secure his second goal of the match.

The win helped Real Kashmir FC climb to the third spot in the I-League. They have 17 points from nine games, including five wins, two draws and two losses.

Gokulam Kerala FC hold the sixth spot in the table with 13 points from nine games.

Real Kashmir’s standout feature in this I-League season has been their exceptional defensive strength. They will play their next home game on December 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US