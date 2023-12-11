HamberMenu
I-League football: Real Kashmir FC stun Gokulam Kerala FC with 3-0 win

December 11, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) on December 11 trounced Gokulam Kerala FC by 3-0 in an I-League match in front of a home crowd here.

Demonstrating dominance from the start, RKFC scored the first goal, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass, through Gnohere Krizo who capitalized on a goalkeeper’s hesitation in the 31st minute.

Leading the first half 1-0, the RKFC continued their dominance over the game with Jeremy Laldinpuai adding the second goal in the 59th minute of the game.

Within six minutes, as Real Kashmir FC orchestrated their attack through skilful passing, Gokulam Kerala FC, the former I-League champion, defender Muhammad Saheef attempted to intercept by heading the ball to his teammate Vikas. Vikas' clearance fell short, hitting Krizo who wasted no time capitalizing on the error and seizing the opportunity to secure his second goal of the match.

The win helped Real Kashmir FC climb to the third spot in the I-League. They have 17 points from nine games, including five wins, two draws and two losses.

Gokulam Kerala FC hold the sixth spot in the table with 13 points from nine games.

Real Kashmir’s standout feature in this I-League season has been their exceptional defensive strength. They will play their next home game on December 16.

