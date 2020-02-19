I-League | Churchill moves to third

Margao

19 February 2020 22:17 IST

Willis Deon Plaza opened the scoring before Lalkhawpuimawia added the second with a stunning strike

Churchill notched up a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC and rose to third in the I-League on Wednesday.

Willis Deon Plaza (11th minute) opened the scoring before Lalkhawpuimawia (20th) added the second with a stunning strike. Robin Singh (82nd) pulled one back for the Snow Leopards.

